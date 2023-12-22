SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.91. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 229,139 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCYX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. SCYNEXIS had a net margin of 53.14% and a return on equity of 238.09%. Research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 554.7% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,877,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 150,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 34.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 486,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,325 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

