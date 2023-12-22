Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 208,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,026. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $477.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

