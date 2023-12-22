Secret (SIE) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $3,854.44 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00120658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00035823 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002169 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00311098 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,447.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

