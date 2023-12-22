Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.19

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.19 and traded as low as $22.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
