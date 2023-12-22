Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 1.2%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 19,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

