Shentu (CTK) Price Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $109.16 million and $3.42 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 128,669,545 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

