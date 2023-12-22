Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.99

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 2932853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

