Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 19,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.