Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNSC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.