SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BYOB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 1,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32.
About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF
