SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.00

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYOB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.04. 1,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

