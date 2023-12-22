SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Declares $0.13 Dividend

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Thursday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TWEB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.50. 1,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

