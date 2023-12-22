SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.27

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 264593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

SolarWinds Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $189.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

