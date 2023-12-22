SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0256 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and approximately $421,308.70 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

