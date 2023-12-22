Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 5370398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The company has a market cap of £13.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.49.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

