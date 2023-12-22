Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $210.01 million and approximately $3,797.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00017319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,955.26 or 0.99949773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00933654 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,615.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

