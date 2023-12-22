SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.95. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 71,837 shares traded.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.