SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.95. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 71,837 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.84.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
