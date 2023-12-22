SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 436,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,109. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

