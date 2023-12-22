Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.46. Approximately 263,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 717,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

