Stacy J. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $242.76. The stock had a trading volume of 719,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,677. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $244.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
