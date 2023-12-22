Stacy J. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $242.76. The stock had a trading volume of 719,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,677. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $244.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

