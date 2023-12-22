Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
SCS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.
