Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$15.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

CPG stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.37. 1,358,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,458. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.20.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.