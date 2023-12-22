StockNews.com Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWW. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $828.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,321. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $777.70 and a 200 day moving average of $743.41.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

