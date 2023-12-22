StockNews.com Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Hold”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BDN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.