StockNews.com Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Hold”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BDN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

NYSE:BDN remained flat at $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,343,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $909.55 million, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

