StockNews.com Upgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Buy

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. 888,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,976. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $48.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.