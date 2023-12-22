StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.84

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.84 and last traded at $71.59, with a volume of 8007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

StoneX Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,262.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.