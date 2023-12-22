Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $187.47 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002735 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $187.47 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,309.59 or 0.05274764 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,549,491 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

