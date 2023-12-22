Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.20

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Stratis has a market cap of $188.12 million and approximately $42.83 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.44 or 0.05290779 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00103131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021474 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,538,313 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

