Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 61.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $43.67 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.88 or 1.00035063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012187 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036035 USD and is up 51.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.