Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $15.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.54 or 0.99990640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012184 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003585 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036035 USD and is up 51.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $45.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

