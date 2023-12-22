Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.65 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $96.93 million and $3.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,622.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.86 or 0.00540679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00114724 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 738,478,764 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

