Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Shares Up 4.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 9,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIIAY shares. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

