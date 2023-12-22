Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.31. 613,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,689. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.