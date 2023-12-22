The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading 98.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 98.7% against the dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $773,279.80 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $19.90 or 0.00045459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

