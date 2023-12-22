Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.17 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $299.03 million and $9.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00100649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,389,957,183 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

