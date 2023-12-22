Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $300.04 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $300.04 million and $6.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00101859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,389,409,476 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.