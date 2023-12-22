Thomas Joseph Russo Sells 15,183 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 15,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $234,729.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,037 shares in the company, valued at $588,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Icosavax Trading Up 0.4 %

ICVX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 679,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,622. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $781.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. As a group, analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Icosavax by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 96.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 931,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

