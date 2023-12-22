Threshold Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $256.59 million and $12.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.15 or 1.00037051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012198 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02578322 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,259,187.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

