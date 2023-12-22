TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 0.7%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.03 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.94). 79,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 774,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.20 ($1.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

About TI Fluid Systems

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.22. The company has a market capitalization of £792.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86.

(Get Free Report)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.