Tintra (LON:TNT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). Approximately 26,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 82,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Tintra Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -171.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Tintra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tintra

In related news, insider Richard Shearer sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.90), for a total value of £750,000 ($948,526.62). 71.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tintra Company Profile

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tintra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.