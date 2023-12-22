Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

