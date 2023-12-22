Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Toro updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Toro Stock Up 2.4 %

Toro stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is 43.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

