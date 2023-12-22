Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Shares Down 1.1%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 23,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 16,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Toto Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

