Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Tribe has a market capitalization of $181.73 million and approximately $611,307.38 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,240,766 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

