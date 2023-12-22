Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) received a C$6.00 price objective from equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCW. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.53.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.25.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5597315 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trican Well Service

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.