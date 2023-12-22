TRON Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and approximately $210.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,370,070,626 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

