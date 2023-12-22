TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

