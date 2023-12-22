TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $262.39 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,431,636,023 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

