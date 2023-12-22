Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.54

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.54 and traded as high as C$33.03. Tucows shares last traded at C$31.80, with a volume of 6,669 shares trading hands.

Tucows Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$363.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,907.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.68 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. In other news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.95 per share, with a total value of C$249,375.00. Also, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,969.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,948 shares of company stock valued at $430,717 over the last ninety days. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

