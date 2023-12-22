Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

