TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 5.6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 1,055,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,932,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

TuSimple Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. Equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TuSimple by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TuSimple by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 66,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

